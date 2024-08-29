Critical blood shortages endanger Gaza’s injured

Patients and injured in Palestine’s Gaza recount their struggles to TRT World, highlighting the severe challenges in securing blood donors amid the dire humanitarian conditions in the besieged enclave.
August 29, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?