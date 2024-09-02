POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
What’s Behind Germany’s Far-Right AfD Win?
26:55
World
It's the biggest far right win since WWII- but what does it really mean for Germany? Though unlikely to form a government, the AfD's historic win in the state of Thuringin shows the far right is a political force to be reckoned with. But what's driving Germans to vote for the extremes that brought them so much trauma in the past? Frank Hansel Journalist and Political Analyst Zafer Mese Coordinator at the SETA Foundation in Berlin James Jackson Journalist and Political Analyst
September 2, 2024
