Israeli bulldozer targets TRT World reporter in occupied West Bank

In shocking footage from Jenin in the occupied West Bank, TRT World reporter Faten Elwan faces a terrifying encounter with an Israeli bulldozer. As she reports on the ground, the bulldozer appears to intentionally steer toward her, attempting to intimidate and silence her. Despite the threat, Faten Elwan stands her ground with remarkable courage. This incident underscores the dangers journalists face while reporting in conflict zones.