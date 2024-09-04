World Share

The Politics Of Crime: Shaping The 2024 Election

Join Amanda Walker on Inside America as we dive deep into the critical issues shaping the nation. This episode examines the ongoing debate over crime in America—how much of it is real, and how much is fuelled by political rhetoric? With the 2024 election looming, crime has become a key battleground. Democrats are positioning Kamala Harris as the prosecutor in chief, while Donald Trump paints a picture of a country in chaos. Don’t miss this comprehensive analysis of one of the most pressing topics of our time.