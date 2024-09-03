POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Türkiye Hosts Meeting on $20 Billion Megaproject To Connect Europe and Asia
When first announced, it was touted as a cost and time-saving megaproject that would connect Asia and Europe via the Middle East. The $20 billion Development Road project is a mix of ports, roads and rails that will run from the Gulf through Iraq and Turkiye, before making its way to southeastern Europe. That plan got a big boost over the weekend after Istanbul hosted key players in the project, Iraq, the UAE and Qatar. With its first phase set to be completed next year, can more interconnectivity help a region that has often been plagued by conflict and geo-political rivalries? Guests: Marco Carnelos Former Italian Ambassador to Iraq Ali Bakir Non-Resident Fellow at Atlantic Council
September 3, 2024
