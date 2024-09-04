POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Nepali youth keen to preserve unique Ranjana script
02:27
Culture
Nepali youth keen to preserve unique Ranjana script
Young people in Nepal are spearheading the revival of an ancient indigenous form of writing called Ranjana which means 'joyous script'. Regarded as one of the most beautiful calligraphic scripts in the world, Ranjana was banned in the mid-1800s and is no longer widely used. But a century later, the ban was lifted, and now it's undergoing a renaissance. Rajneesh Bhandari has more from Kathmandu.
September 4, 2024
