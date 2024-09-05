POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Children in south Gaza receive polio vaccinations amid attacks
Children in south Gaza receive polio vaccinations amid attacks
The Polio vaccination campaign has reached southern Gaza Strip after a successful first stage in the central part of the war- ravaged enclave. In Khan Younis, Gaza, parents are lining up to vaccinate their children against Polio. Over 180,000 children have been vaccinated in central Gaza, with a goal to reach 640,000 by mid-September. The campaign, prompted by a recent Polio case, relies on local humanitarian pauses. Ashraf Shannon reports from Gaza.
September 5, 2024
