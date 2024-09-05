World Share

South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs football team arrives in Türkiye for training camp

While Türkiye has become a go-to destination for players and managers hoping to ignite their professional careers. Football teams are also making the trip here in the hopes of drawing inspiration from the success of Turkish sides and their passionate fans. Kaizer Chiefs, one of South Africa’s storied clubs, are still on a high after a memorable pre-season camp in Türkiye. Robin Adams caught up with the team in Istanbul.