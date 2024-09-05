POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs football team arrives in Türkiye for training camp
03:08
World
South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs football team arrives in Türkiye for training camp
While Türkiye has become a go-to destination for players and managers hoping to ignite their professional careers. Football teams are also making the trip here in the hopes of drawing inspiration from the success of Turkish sides and their passionate fans. Kaizer Chiefs, one of South Africa’s storied clubs, are still on a high after a memorable pre-season camp in Türkiye. Robin Adams caught up with the team in Istanbul.
September 5, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?