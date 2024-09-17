POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
60% of electricity in Spain comes from renewable energy
03:06
World
60% of electricity in Spain comes from renewable energy
Spain is surging ahead in renewable energy, with nearly 60% of its electricity sourced from green power in the first half of 2024. Wind farms led the charge with 24.4%, followed by solar plants at 16.3% and hydropower at 15.9%. This significant increase from 51% just a year ago underscores Spain's rapid transition towards sustainability. Coupled with nuclear energy contributing 18.6%, the nation has achieved a remarkable milestone, with nearly 80% of its power now carbon-free. But not everybody agrees on the model. Xaume Olleros reports.
September 17, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?