Woman killed in Moscow region in Ukrainian drone attack
The Kremlin has accused Ukraine of launching one of the largest ever drone attacks on Moscow. Russia says Kiev fired more than 140 attack drones deep into its territory - killing at least one person, wounding others and damaging dozens of homes. A fuel complex south of Moscow was also targetted. The Kremlin has called the attacks an act of terrorism on civilian infrastructure. Ukraine hasn't claimed responsibility - but has recently defended its right to attack Russian targets. Melinda Nucifora has more.
September 10, 2024
