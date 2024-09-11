World Share

Arming Serbia Is Dangerous for Europe, Says Kosovo FM

Kosovo’s relations with Serbia remain tense, and the normalisation talks facilitated by the EU have failed to make progress. Just recently, Pristina announced plans to open the bridge on the Ibar River, which divides Mitrovica - a city at the border with Serbia, into a Serb-dominated north and an ethnic Albanian south. Across the Balkans, sat down with Kosovo’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Donika Gërvalla-Schwarz and asked her about the current situation in her country. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp