POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Gen Z’s Approach to Religion More Traditional Than That of Millennials?
19:06
World
Gen Z’s Approach to Religion More Traditional Than That of Millennials?
During the communism, in Serbia and the region religion was often supressed. The public expressions of fatih were limited leading many to practice religion privately. Today, Serbian youth has different stances on how they perceive the religion. To many, it's more about culture and traditions while others are more devout. But according to a recent survey conducted by Ipsos global research company, the generation Z has more traditional relationship with religion than previous generations. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
September 18, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?