'Holy Redemption' triumphs at Al Jazeera Balkans Documentary Film Festival

The best documentary and programme award at the Al Jazeera International Documentary Festival (AJB DOC) went to TRT World's investigative documentary "Holy Redemption". The 7th edition of this festival screened documentaries featuring powerful stories of injustices faced by people around the world, with a particular focus on violence against Palestinians. TRT Balkan’s "Life between checkpoints" was also screened at the festival.