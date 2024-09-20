World Share

How Successful Has the TRNC’s Bid To Gain More International Recognition Been?

The President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is expected to attend the UN General Assembly this month, a major moment as the TRNC marks its 50th anniversary. In April, President Ersin Tatar held a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, highlighting their push for increased recognition and dialogue. Both Türkiye and the TRNC are firm that a two-state solution is necessary to restore peace and stability in the energy-rich Eastern Mediterranean. On the path to gaining more global acceptance, the TRNC is actively working to strengthen its international presence. As an observer member of the Organization of Turkic States, the TRNC is focused on building regional relationships and advocating for its sovereignty. Recent disputes with UN peacekeepers, particularly their extended presence without consulting the Turkish Cypriot administration, have added to the TRNC's challenges. But after the opening of its international airport, more links to the world are starting to emerge, especially when it comes to tourism and investments. Guest: Gunes Onar Special Representative of the TRNC President