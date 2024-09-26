POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Mystic Music Festival celebrates Rumi’s timeless legacy
Mystic Music Festival celebrates Rumi’s timeless legacy
Artists, enthusiasts and pilgrims from around the world have gathered in the heart of Anatolia to commemorate one of the greatest poets and philosophers of all time. The 21st International Mystic Music Festival in Konya is a celebration of Mevlana Rumi’s birthday and a remembrance of his legacy of tolerance, love and peace. 750 artists from 11 countries have descended on this historical Turkish city for the 10-day event, which will last until September 30th.
September 26, 2024
