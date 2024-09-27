World Share

Zelenskyy’s victory plan: can the US deliver what Ukraine needs?

As US presidential candidates differ on the future of Ukraine, is victory or surrender the better option? Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy unveiled his Victory Plan in the US, but with Biden and Trump deeply divided on Ukraine’s future, can a clear strategy emerge? As Zelenskyy pushes for NATO membership and more military aid, can Ukraine secure victory or is ceding territory the only option? We explore the impact of US political divisions on the Ukraine Russia war and what’s at stake for Ukraine, Russia, and global security. Today's Newsmaker is Ukraine's victory plan. Guests: Andrij Dobriansky Director of Communications for the UCCA Viacheslav Matuzov Former Russian Diplomat Andrew D’Anieri Resident Fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center #theNewsmaker #Ukraine #USPolitics