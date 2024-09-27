World Share

Somalia hails Turkish mediation in peace talks with Ethiopia

Somalia has hailed Türkiye's vital support in brokering ongoing peace talks with neighbouring Ethiopia and aiding its fight against terrorists in the Horn of Africa country. "We had two rounds of talks and we are expecting a third round, so, a door of hope to reconcile, to have a solution in the differences between Ethiopia and Somalia has opened," Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi told TRT World on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Thursday. Tensions between both the African neighbours remain high ever since Somalia's breakaway Puntland region announced that it will function as an independent state. Few months later, Ethiopia agreed to recognise Somaliland as an independent country in exchange for access to the sea, a critical need stemming from its lack of coastal access following Eritrea's independence in 1993.