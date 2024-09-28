POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Austria heads to polls in Europe's most important election this year
Austrians vote on Sunday in a general election that could change the country's political landscape. Karl Nehammer, the current Austrian Chancellor warns that far-right opposition Freedom Party (FPÖ) leader Herbert Kickl could become chancellor if people do not take a stand. The polls suggest the far-right will emerge as the most popular for the first time since the Second World War. But in the final hours until the polls open, opposition is mounting. TRT World’s Shadia Edwards-Dashti has this from Vienna.
September 28, 2024
