Over 1.2 million people are displaced in Lebanon

The Israeli attacks have displaced more than 1.2 million people with many fleeing the country, but the routes out are fast diminishing. There's no way out in the south and no real safety. Southern Lebanon has been under increasing attack for weeks from Israel and towns like Tyre have seen clashes between Hezbollah and Israeli forces in the past few days. Land routes were an option for those wanting to get out of Lebanon but a strike near Lebanon's Masnaa border crossing with Syria has cut off a road used by hundreds of thousands of people. Humanitarian Affairs Advisor at ICRC Lebanon, Shawky Amine Eddine, joins TRT World to discuss the latest humanitarian situation in Lebanon.