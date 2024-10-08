POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Hezbollah leader rejects Israel's claims amid ongoing strikes
10:10
World
Hezbollah leader rejects Israel's claims amid ongoing strikes
Hezbollah's Deputy Leader, Naim Qassam, has released a pre-recorded statement on the first anniversary of the group’s attacks on northern Israel. Qassam denied Israeli claims that Hezbollah’s military infrastructure has been seriously weakened by two weeks of airstrikes. He emphasized that the group won't be intimidated by "Israel, America, and the West." While he reiterated the group's desire for a ceasefire, it's unclear if this now includes a truce in Gaza. Political analyst Ronnie Chatah joins us from Beirut for further insight.
October 8, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?