At least 42,010 people killed across Gaza since October 7

Israeli forces have committed 3 massacres against Palestinian families in Gaza. Hospitals have so far reported it has received at least 45 dead and 130 injured in the last 24 hours. And in central Gaza's Nuseirat refugee camp, seven people including a child, are killed after a house is targetted. The death toll from Israel's war on Gaza has now surpassed 42,000. UNRWA's chief says at least 400,000 people are trapped in northern Gaza. Malik Fuda reports.