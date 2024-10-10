World Share

Von der Leyen accuses Orban of 'putting EU security at risk

EU states have approved 35 billion euros in aid to Ukraine, using money from frozen Russian assets. The move comes as the Hungarian Prime Minister accused lawmakers of pursuing a losing strategy there. In a fiery showdown in Strasbourg just a week before a crunch summit, EU leaders hit back, accusing Hungary of being pro-war. All, as Ukraine’s President met with Balkan leaders, slamming European disunity. TRT World’s Victoria Innes has more.