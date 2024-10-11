POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The American Dilemma: Elections Amid Gaza War
20:13
World

TRT World’s exclusive documentary “The American Dilemma: Elections Amid Gaza War” uncovers the US government's complicity in Israel’s ongoing, genocidal war on Palestine’s Gaza and reveals how the Israeli lobby manipulates US elections. The documentary exposes how this foreign influence is pushing many Americans into a moral dilemma, forcing them to choose between the “lesser of two evils” as both candidates have pledged their support to the Israeli state. #USElections #American Muslims #Gaza
October 11, 2024
