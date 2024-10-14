POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
At least 42 people killed in Gaza by the Israeli army on Monday
In Gaza, an Israeli airstrike hit a tent camp overnight, killing and injuring displaced Palestinians. This comes amid a broader assault on northern Gaza, where over 42 Palestinians have been killed in the last 24 hours. The Israeli army has also targeted Jabalia refugee camp, leaving at least 18 dead and many more injured, who were transferred to Al Ahli hospital. Northern Gaza remains cut off, with no aid entering for over a week. The UN has condemned the Israeli military's actions as showing a disregard for Palestinian civilians' lives and safety. TRT World's Neil Giardino has more.
October 14, 2024
