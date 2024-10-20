POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Death toll mounts in Beit Lahia after Jabalia air strikes
01:43
World
Death toll mounts in Beit Lahia after Jabalia air strikes
At least three Palestinians have been killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike on Jabalia. Medical teams fear reaching the site due to direct attacks targeting them. In Beit Lahia, concerns are mounting for civilians trapped under rubble after another Israeli strike. Palestinian health authorities report at least 87 people have been killed, with many more injured. The Israeli siege on Gaza has now entered its 16th day. Malik Fuda reports.
October 20, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?