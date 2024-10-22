POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
A Palestinian child's hope for sight restoration lost after Israeli strike
“Imagine, you have a small child, 5 years old, who says, ‘Give me one of your eyes, so I can see.’” Amal al Ankal, mother of 5-year-old Saad, recounts the heartbreaking story of her son, who lost his sight due to an Israeli air strike on a school in Khan Younis. Dr Mohammad Tawfiq, an Egyptian retinal surgery specialist, came with a medical delegation. After examining Saad, he determined that his case was particularly challenging due to lack of timely treatment, and the only viable solution is for Saad to receive eye implantation surgery outside of Gaza.
October 22, 2024
