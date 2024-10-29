POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
What does Republic mean?
01:02
World
What does Republic mean?
Republic is compassion, tireless struggle, innovation, and the pursuit of dreams. Türkiye celebrates the 101st anniversary of the Turkish Republic with one heart, rising together and building a future.
October 29, 2024
