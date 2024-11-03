POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Iran is an important foreign policy topic in US presidential race
Iran is an important foreign policy topic in US presidential race
Iran has emerged as a significant foreign policy topic in the US presidential campaigns. The two candidates have various disagreements, ranging from Tehran's regional activities and nuclear program to its alleged missile transfers to Russia and human rights record. While Tehran claims it is ready to engage with the West, escalating regional tensions have complicated the political landscape. Reza Hatami reports from the Iranian capital.
November 3, 2024
