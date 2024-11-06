POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israel's leak scandal: Did Netanyahu sabotage a hostage deal?
02:52
World
Israel's leak scandal: Did Netanyahu sabotage a hostage deal?
An Israeli court recently announced the arrest of several suspects, including the close aide and spokesperson of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Eli Feldstein, for leaking manipulated intelligence documents about a fabricated Hamas plan to smuggle the Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza into Egypt. The claim had been picked up by Netanyahu earlier in September and was used to obstruct ceasefire talks amid Israel's war on Palestine's Gaza. The Israeli government has been facing turmoil after it was revealed that the PM's office had links with the leaks, raising a big question among Israeli citizens: Did Netanyahu sabotage the hostage deal for his government’s political survival?
November 6, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?