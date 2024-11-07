World Share

Commonwealth leaders call on UK to pay slavery reparations

During the Commonwealth Summit last week in Samoa, governments said UK’s ‘time has come’ for a discussion about slavery reparations. For its supporters, slavery reparations seek to remedy enduring inequalities faced by commonwealth countries today as a result of the colonial legacy of British rule. UK governments have been saying no to reparations persistently, yet global demand has only grown louder in recent years and manifested itself in this year’s Commonwealth Summit. So, will the UK respond? #Commonwealth #Reparations