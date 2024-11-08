World Share

Israel kills 56 people as it expands assault on northern Gaza

Another school sheltering displaced Palestinians has been attacked in northern Gaza as the Israeli army tightens its grip on the area. The northern cities have now been under Israeli siege for five weeks, as the army forces all civilians to leave for the south. The Israeli military has now distanced itself from remarks made by a senior commander earlier this week, stating Palestinians who had evacuated, would not be allowed to return. Daniel Padwick reports.