POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israel kills 56 people as it expands assault on northern Gaza
03:20
World
Israel kills 56 people as it expands assault on northern Gaza
Another school sheltering displaced Palestinians has been attacked in northern Gaza as the Israeli army tightens its grip on the area. The northern cities have now been under Israeli siege for five weeks, as the army forces all civilians to leave for the south. The Israeli military has now distanced itself from remarks made by a senior commander earlier this week, stating Palestinians who had evacuated, would not be allowed to return. Daniel Padwick reports.
November 8, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?