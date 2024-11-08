POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Calls grow for two-state solution as Israeli settlements expand
03:05
World
Calls grow for two-state solution as Israeli settlements expand
As the international community calls for the prospect of a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine to be revisited, illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank are growing. Despite the International Court of Justice declaring Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian land to be 'unlawful', Israel is seizing thousands more acres of land. Shadia Edwards-Dashti visited a village south of Nablus, which has been cut in half by illegal settlements.
November 8, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?