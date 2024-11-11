World Share

Tourism revives in Iraq's Amediye after years of PKK terror threat

For decades, the ancient town of Amediye in northern Iraq served as a testament to a rich history - untouched yet under threat. Amediye is an architectural gem, filled with traces of its Assyrian, Yezidi, Jewish, and Islamic heritage. For many years, it remained closed off to the world due to terror threats from the PKK. But that's now changing. Obaida Hitto travelled to Amediye for an exclusive look at its revival, the people who are returning, and the visitors breathing new life into this once-forgotten town.