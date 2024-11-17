World Share

World looks to G20 in Rio for breakthrough in climate talks

The G20 Leaders Summit is intended to be the main forum for international economic cooperation. But working together requires agreement, and instead there are deep divisions within the group. Tensions between the US and China are high, the Russian president is not attending, and there’s the return of Donald Trump, who's known for taking a wrecking ball approach to international agreements. Craig Boswell reports from Rio de Janeiro as the summit kicks off.