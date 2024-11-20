‘Displaced Smiles' : Palestinian Clown Brings Hope to Refugee Camps

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
‘Displaced Smiles’ follows the journey of Abdelfattah, a young Palestinian clown who, despite the devastation of displacement, strives to brighten the lives of children within the refugee camps. Once the owner of a small circus in Gaza, Abdelfattah's life was upended by conflict, forcing him and his loved ones to leave their home and endure the challenging life of camp residents. In the face of poverty, uncertainty, and trauma, he clings to his purpose of spreading joy, even as his first child is about to enter a world fraught with instability. This exclusive documentary from TRT World offers an intimate and powerful look at his struggle, resilience, and indomitable spirit.
November 20, 2024
