World
Pro-Palestine activists gather outside real estate event
“Settlers, settlers, go back home. Palestine is our home!” TRT World attends a protest outside a synagogue in Brooklyn, New York, hosting yet another event promoting the sale of properties in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories. A group of Zionist counter-protesters was filmed carrying flags with the Jewish Defense League logo, a Jewish supremacist organisation which has previously been labeled as a “terrorist group” by the FBI. In recent months, multiple Israeli real estate events - accused of selling Palestinian land to foreigners - have taken place across North America, including in Baltimore, Los Angeles, Hollywood, as well as Toronto in Canada.
November 21, 2024
