Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem face Israeli land seizure

Palestinians in a village near occupied East Jerusalem are fighting a legal battle to stop Israeli authorities from seizing their land. Residents of Umm Tuba say ownership of at least 22 houses was transferred without their knowledge to a quasi-official Israeli organisation, and accuse the government of resorting to forgery to back up its disputed claim. The village is part of what's described as Israel's biggest land grab in decades. TRT World's Mohammad Al-Kassim sent us this report from there.
November 25, 2024
