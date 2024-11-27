World Share

Jewish National Fund: Anatomy of a 'charity' stealing Palestinian lands

How can an organisation hold charity status while supporting illegal settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories? Meet the Jewish National Fund. Established during the 5th Zionist Congress in 1901 as the movement's financial arm, it has been seizing Palestinian land and feeding illegal Israeli settlements since then. TRT World unpacks how the organisation masks its activities and speaks to its latest victims in occupied East Jerusalem. Here is the anatomy of the Jewish National Fund.