POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Irish voters head to polls on Friday to elect parliament members
03:09
World
Irish voters head to polls on Friday to elect parliament members
Could Ireland be set for a seismic change after a century of politics dominated by two main parties? As voters cast their ballots in the general election, the housing crisis, cost of living and the pressure of rising immigration on public services will be at the forefront of people’s minds. Those in power say they are a safe pair of hands, while the opposition Sinn Fein says it’s time for something new. But who will people trust to guide them through what could be turbulent years ahead? TRT World’s Victoria Innes reports from Dublin.
November 29, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?