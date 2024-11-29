World Share

Irish voters head to polls on Friday to elect parliament members

Could Ireland be set for a seismic change after a century of politics dominated by two main parties? As voters cast their ballots in the general election, the housing crisis, cost of living and the pressure of rising immigration on public services will be at the forefront of people’s minds. Those in power say they are a safe pair of hands, while the opposition Sinn Fein says it’s time for something new. But who will people trust to guide them through what could be turbulent years ahead? TRT World’s Victoria Innes reports from Dublin.