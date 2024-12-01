POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Ireland's centre-right parties close in on re-election
Ireland's two large centre-right parties look set to return to power after Friday's general election. Exit polls suggest Fine Gael and Fianna Fail each have around 20 percent of the vote. But they'll likely need at least one smaller partner to secure a majority, having ruled out working with the main opposition party Sinn Fein - once the political wing of the IRA. This could mean days or weeks of coalition negotiations. TRT World's Victoria Innes reports.
December 1, 2024
