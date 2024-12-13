World Share

Online syndicates lure victims abroad to work as scammers

Increasing numbers of Indonesians are falling prey to human trafficking, tricked into working for online scam syndicates across Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Those who have escaped this ordeal have shed light on the disturbing trend, where victims are exploited and forced into grueling, deceptive work. A message to our audience, the names of those featured have been altered or changed to protect their identities. Danielle Neri has the story.