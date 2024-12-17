POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Vigil for Aysenur Ezgi Eygi held at White House
01:40
World
Vigil for Aysenur Ezgi Eygi held at White House
A vigil for Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was held at the White House after she was killed by Israeli forces in September. Nearly a hundred people gathered as Aysenur’s husband and sister, joined by Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib and other pro-Palestinian activists, spoke out in her memory. TRT World spoke with Daniel Santiago, an activist who was shot while serving as an international observer at a protest in the West Bank a month before Ezgi Eygi was murdered taking part in the same role. He highlights that spreading awareness and fighting for justice for Ezgi Eygi can directly combat the impunity with which Israel is able to carry out such crimes.
December 17, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?