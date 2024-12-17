World Share

Vigil for Aysenur Ezgi Eygi held at White House

A vigil for Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was held at the White House after she was killed by Israeli forces in September. Nearly a hundred people gathered as Aysenur’s husband and sister, joined by Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib and other pro-Palestinian activists, spoke out in her memory. TRT World spoke with Daniel Santiago, an activist who was shot while serving as an international observer at a protest in the West Bank a month before Ezgi Eygi was murdered taking part in the same role. He highlights that spreading awareness and fighting for justice for Ezgi Eygi can directly combat the impunity with which Israel is able to carry out such crimes.