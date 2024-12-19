World Share

Türkiye taking initiatives to bring fair resolution for Palestine

The Turkish government has for the past year been trying to marshal international support for an end to Israel’s attacks in Gaza and a clear pathway to a two-state solution. Türkiye had initially tried to mediate between Israel and Hamas, but after that proved fruitless, it’s been trying to bring about what it believes would be a fair resolution to the crisis for the Palestinians. Our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports.