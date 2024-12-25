World Share

Palestinian baby girl freezes to death in Khan Younis

“We found her biting her tongue and frozen.”A Palestinian baby named Sila was found frozen to death in Al Mawasi, Khan Younis, due to the extreme cold inside the tents located by the sea. According to an UNRWA report, one Palestinian child is killed by Israel every hour, and now, in addition to the threat of Israeli strikes, the extreme cold and hunger inside displacement tents are increasing the likelihood of children’s deaths in Palestine’s Gaza.