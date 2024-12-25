POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Palestinian baby girl freezes to death in Khan Younis
01:12
World
Palestinian baby girl freezes to death in Khan Younis
“We found her biting her tongue and frozen.”A Palestinian baby named Sila was found frozen to death in Al Mawasi, Khan Younis, due to the extreme cold inside the tents located by the sea. According to an UNRWA report, one Palestinian child is killed by Israel every hour, and now, in addition to the threat of Israeli strikes, the extreme cold and hunger inside displacement tents are increasing the likelihood of children’s deaths in Palestine’s Gaza.
December 25, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?