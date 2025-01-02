POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
At least 15 killed after truck rams into crowd in New Orleans
02:58
World
At least 15 killed after truck rams into crowd in New Orleans
An attack on New Year crowds in the US city of New Orleans has investigators searching for a motive - and whether the man behind it had help in the planning. They're looking into it as a possible terror attack. The driver of the pick-up truck was shot dead after ramming his car into people, killing at least 15. Now, an explosion outside a Trump Hotel in Las Vegas is prompting new questions. The blast killed the driver -- both vehicles had been rented from the same company. Jon Brain reports.
January 2, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?