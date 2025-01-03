Safety concerns force police to halt attempts to arrest Yoon

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
An attempt to arrest suspended South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol has been called off, after investigators were forced to stand down. The Corruption investigation office, which has been investigating Yoon's short lived martial law declaration, said executing the warrant was “practically impossible” due to the standoff outside his home. While President Yoon avoids arrest - his future remains unclear as officials are yet to reveal their next steps in the legal process. Shadia Edwards-Dashti reports.
January 3, 2025
