Elon Musk takes hit at UK PM Keir Starmer on X
02:55
World
Elon Musk takes hit at UK PM Keir Starmer on X
Tensions are growing in the UK over allegations about sexual abuse cases, some of which have been made by tech billionaire Elon Musk. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has hit out at accusations involving his handling of child rape cases over 10 years ago. It comes amid growing questions over Musk’s attempts to involve himself in politics in European countries after helping Donald Trump win back the US presidency. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has more from London.
January 6, 2025
