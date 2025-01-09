POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is Banning TikTok in the Balkans the Right Move for Kids?
25:09
World
Is Banning TikTok in the Balkans the Right Move for Kids?
Around the world, governments are grappling with the growing influence of TikTok and other social media platforms. Concerns over the spread of hate speech, violent content and their impact on children have led to sweeping restrictions and even outright bans. After several incidents in which TikTok videos were to blame, Albania joined the list and imposed a yearlong ban on TikTok. But can these actions truly curb the rising incidents of violence? Or do they infringe on fundamental rights, including the freedom of speech? In this episode, we look into the debate that is dividing societies: the role of social media in shaping our youth and the fine line between protection and censorship. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
January 9, 2025
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?