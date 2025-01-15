POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
European Union Critic Wins Croatia's Presidential Vote
European Union Critic Wins Croatia's Presidential Vote
Croatia's opposition-backed President, Zoran Milanovic, won another five-year term in office in a landslide victory with almost three-quarters of the votes. Backed by the Social Democratic Party, Milanovic has been accused of being pro-Russian by the ruling conservative HDZ party. He is known for his criticism of the EU and NATO. He also has opposing views with the country's prime minister on the Western support for Ukraine Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of Across the Balkans 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
January 15, 2025
