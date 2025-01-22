World Share

Trump’s Business-Like Approach to the Balkans?

US President Donald Trump returned to the White House and wasted no time getting to work. His swift decisions are already making waves across the globe. As the leader of one of the world's most powerful countries, his actions will affect millions of lives - including those in the Balkans. While Trump insists his focus is AMERICA FIRST, his policies will inevitably be felt far beyond US borders. In Kosovo, a country where the US has strong support, Trump's return has sparked strong reactions. How is it being perceived? We examine the future of US – Balkans relations. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of Across the Balkans 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp